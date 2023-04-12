Platinum Sponsor

htmx gives you access to AJAX, CSS Transitions, WebSockets and Server Sent Events directly in HTML, using attributes, so you can build modern user interfaces with the simplicity and power of hypertext
htmx is small (~14k min.gz’d), dependency-free, extendable & has reduced code base sizes by 67% when compared with react
<a> &
<form> be able to make HTTP requests?
click &
submit events trigger them?
GET &
POST methods be available?
By removing these constraints, htmx completes HTML as a hypertext
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/htmx.org@2.0.5/dist/htmx.min.js"></script>
<!-- have a button POST a click via AJAX -->
<button hx-post="/clicked" hx-swap="outerHTML">
Click Me
</button>
The
hx-post and
hx-swap attributes on
this button tell htmx:
“When a user clicks on this button, issue an AJAX request to /clicked, and replace the entire button with the HTML response”
htmx is the successor to intercooler.js
Read the docs introduction for a more in-depth… introduction.
Note that htmx 2.x has dropped IE support. If you require IE support you can use the 1.x code-line, which will be supported in perpetuity.
We are happy to announce the release of Hypermedia Systems, a book on how to build Hypermedia-Driven Applications using htmx & more:
